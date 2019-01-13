NJPW Looks At Bullet Club Civil War, Stardom Announces Big Card In Tokyo, Lucha Underground DVD

- Above is a look at the history of Bullet Club Part Four: Civil War, which focuses on the battle between Cody and Kenny Omega. The issues between those two wrestlers would eventually fracture the entire group with Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Haku first attacking Omega, Cody, and The Young Bucks. Below are parts one, two, and three from the series.

- Stardom announced its upcoming card for the 8th Anniversary Show on January 14 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

* Saya lida vs. Natsuko Tora

* Mary Apache and Natsumi vs. Starlight Kid and Alex Gracia vs. Hanan and Ruaka vs. Hina and Rina (Gauntlet Match)

* Hazuki, Jamie Hayter, Natsu Sumire vs. Hanna Kimura, Sadie Gibbs, Bobbi Tyler

* Mayu Iwatani, Saki Kashima, Arisa Hoshiki vs. Konami, AZM, Bea Priestley

* Viper (c) vs. Utami Hayashis--ta (SWA Championship and Pro-Wrestling: Eve International Championship)

* Momo Wantanabe (c) vs. Tam Nakano (Wonder of Stardom Championship)

* Kagetsu (c) vs. Jungle Kyona (World of Stardom Championship)

- Lucha Underground announced its new DVD box sets of season 1-3 are now available for sale. Season four finished up last November and it's currently unknown if there will be a season five.