NJPW New Beginning USA Show Cards Revealed: U.S. Title Match, Roppongi Vice Reunion, Dojo Matches

With only a few weeks away until New Japan Pro Wrestling invades the United States, the company has announced the cards for their New Beginning U.S. tour shows.

Highlights from the tour include a Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero and Baretta) reunion in Los Angeles v. LIFEBLOOD's Juice Robinson and Tracy Williams, along with Baretta challenging Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship in Charlotte and Brody King v. Jeff Cobb in Tennessee. A theme of the event will be NJPW Dojo students in action against veteran talent, including Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors.

Here are the full cards for all three shows:

1/30/19 - Los Angeles - Globe Theatre

* Roppongi Vice v. Tracy Williams and Juice Robinson

* David Finlay v. Chuckie T

* Jeff Cobb v. Karl Fredericks

* Brody King and Marty Scurll v. Davey Both Smith Jr. and Lance Archer

* Colt Cabana v. Shane Taylor

* Jonathan Gresham v. Tyler Bateman

* Alex Coughlin v. Clark Connors

2/1/19 - North Carolina - Grady Cole Center

* Juice Robinson (c) v. Beretta - IWGP United States Title

* Tracy Williams and David Finlay v. Rocky Romero and Chuckie T

* Alex Coughlin v. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

* Jonathan Gresham and Jeff Cobb v. Brody King and Marty Scurll

* Tracer X v. Great-O-Kharn

* John Skyler and Colt Cabana v. Shane Taylor and Lance Archer

* Karl Fredericks v. Clark Connors

2/2/19 - Tennessee - War Memorial Auditorium

* Tracy Williams, David Finlay and Juice Robinson v. Rocky Romero, Chuckie T and Beretta

* Jeff Cobb v. Brody King

* Clark Connors v. Marty Scurll

* Harlem Bravado v. Great-O-Kharn

* Jonathan Gresham and Colt Cabana v. Shane Taylor and Lance Archer

* Karl Fredericks v. Alex Coughlin