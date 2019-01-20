- Above are the first two matches from today's NJPW / CMLL Fantastica Mania event. The co-promotional tour wraps up tomorrow and then NJPW will start up the Road to The New Beginning tour on January 26. Below are the full results from today's event.

* Taiji Ishimori & Gedo defeated Ryusuke Taguchi & Flyer

* Angel de Oro & Titan defeated Cuatrero & Templario

* Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Shingo Takagi defeated Fujin, Raijin & Toa Henare

* OKUMURA, Forastero & Sansón defeated Jushin "Thunder" Liger, Atlantis & Atlantis Jr.

* Caristico, Bárbaro Cavernario & Namahage defeated Volador Jr., Soberano Jr. & Audaz

* El Terrible defeated Satoshi Kojima

* Dragon Lee & Mistico defeated Ultimo Guerrero & Gran Guerrero

- ROH Future of Honor announced the entire Season 1 (eight episodes) will release on HonorClub. Also, one episode will be released each week on YouTube and Facebook with a tentative release date in the beginning of March.

BREAKING: Future of Honor: Season 1 will be released on Honor Club! All 8 episodes will be able to be binge watched like we all want to! Plus each week an episode will be released on YouTube & Facebook! Tentative release date is the beginning of March! #ROHDojo #FutureOfHonor pic.twitter.com/SkdD7e5x8D — Future of Honor/ROH Dojo (@DojoRoh) January 20, 2019

See Also One Reason Why KUSHIDA Is Leaving NJPW For WWE

- Hiromu Takahashi is still recovering from his broken neck that he sustained at the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco during his match with Dragon Lee back in July. His initial timetable was 6-9 months, so he's still expected to be out awhile, although, Takahashi tweeted out "I am at 873 percent recovery."