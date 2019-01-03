NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 will take place tomorrow (1/4) from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Join us early tomorrow at 2 am ET (or if you're on the west coast, later tonight at 11 pm PT) for complete live coverage.

Headlining the card will be IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega facing Hiroshi Tanahashi. Multiple other titles will be defended on NJPW's biggest event of the year including, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho going up against Tetsuya Naito.

Below is the full card for tomorrow's event.

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Intercontinental Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi

RevPro British Heavyweight Championship

Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP US Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP Tag Team Championship

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

NEVER Openweight Championship

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

Number One Contender Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship (Pre-Show)

Hirooki Goto, Beretta, & Chuckie T vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, & Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, & Toru Yano vs. Yuji Nagata, Jeff Cobb, & David Finlay vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, & Yujiro Takahashi

You can watch the show live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up) or on Fite.tv for $34.99.