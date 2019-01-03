NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Final Card, Live Coverage Reminder

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 will take place tomorrow (1/4) from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Join us early tomorrow at 2 am ET (or if you're on the west coast, later tonight at 11 pm PT) for complete live coverage.
Headlining the card will be IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega facing Hiroshi Tanahashi. Multiple other titles will be defended on NJPW's biggest event of the year including, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho going up against Tetsuya Naito.
Below is the full card for tomorrow's event.
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
IWGP Intercontinental Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship
KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship
Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi
RevPro British Heavyweight Championship
Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
IWGP US Championship
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Juice Robinson
IWGP Tag Team Championship
Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks
NEVER Openweight Championship
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay
Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White
Number One Contender Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship (Pre-Show)
Hirooki Goto, Beretta, & Chuckie T vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, & Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, & Toru Yano vs. Yuji Nagata, Jeff Cobb, & David Finlay vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, & Yujiro Takahashi
You can watch the show live on NJPW World (about $9 to sign-up) or on Fite.tv for $34.99.