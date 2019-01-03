NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Live Coverage: Kenny Omega Vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jericho Vs. Naito

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Live coverage will begin early Friday at 2 am ET (or if you're on the west coast, tonight at 11 pm PT). You can watch the show live on NJPW World or on FITE TV.

All of you can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show in the comments section below. Please help spread word of tonight's coverage by using the various SHARE buttons on the page to let others know where to join in. Hit the REFRESH button on your browser to get the most up-to-date results.

Below is the full card for the event:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

IWGP Intercontinental Championship (No DQ Match)

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship

KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K vs. BUSHI and Shingo Takagi

RevPro British Heavyweight Championship

Tomohiro Ishii (c) vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

IWGP US Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Juice Robinson

IWGP Tag Team Championship

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa (c) vs. EVIL and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

NEVER Openweight Championship

Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

Number One Contender Gauntlet Match for the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship (Pre-Show)

Hirooki Goto, Beretta, & Chuckie T vs. Minoru Suzuki, Lance Archer, & Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, & Toru Yano vs. Yuji Nagata, Jeff Cobb, & David Finlay vs. Marty Scurll, Hangman Page, & Yujiro Takahashi