NWA New Year's Clash Pop-Up Event Results: Multiple Titles Defended, Hair Vs. Hair Match

The NWA held their first "Pop Up" event from Clarksville, TN called: New Year's Clash. The event drew around 700 people, according to PWInsider.

Currently, the NWA is looking to build up around the return of The Crockett Cup, along with the feud between David Arquette and Jocephus. Also on the show, Willie Mack defended his NWA National Championship against Matt Cross, NWA Women's Champion Jazz faced Allie, and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis took on "Cowboy" James Storm.

Here are the results from show:

* The War Kings defeated Jay Bradley & Caleb Konley in a Crocket Cup Qualifying match.

* Crazzy Steve defeated Samuel Shaw to become the new Tried N' True (TNT) Heavyweight Champion. TNT is the company who helped NWA put together this event.

* Allie defeated Jazz via disqualification in an NWA Women's Championship match.

* David Arquette teamed up with Tim Storm, as his mystery partner, to defeat Jocephus and his advisor in a "Hair vs Hair" match.

* Willie Mack defeated Matt Cross to retain the NWA National Championship.

* Nick Aldis defeated "Cowboy" James Storm to retain the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.