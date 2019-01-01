Opening Match For Wrestle Kingdom 13, Kenny Omega - Tanahashi Contract Signing, WK13 Ticket Sales

- In the video above, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi had their contract signing for their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 13 match. Join us for complete live coverage this Friday at 2 am ET.

- According to NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton, Wrestle Kingdom 13's main card will open with NEVER Openweight Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay.

#njwk13 's main card starts with Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay. An insane match to start that event, but it's just as much a. Statement of intent for the year as it is for WK13. It's starting huge and only getting bigger. — chris charlton (@reasonjp) December 31, 2018

- NJPW announced this year's Wrestle Kingdom 13 has already exceeded last year's paid attendees (34,995). Last year's show had 43,000 total fans (including comp tickets), so we'll have to wait and see on Friday if they are able to top that number.