Wrestling Inc.

Opening Match For Wrestle Kingdom 13, Kenny Omega - Tanahashi Contract Signing, WK13 Ticket Sales

By Joshua Gagnon | January 01, 2019

- In the video above, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi had their contract signing for their upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 13 match. Join us for complete live coverage this Friday at 2 am ET.

- According to NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton, Wrestle Kingdom 13's main card will open with NEVER Openweight Champion Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay.


See Also
Lance Archer Talks About How Killer Elite Squad Formed In NJPW

- NJPW announced this year's Wrestle Kingdom 13 has already exceeded last year's paid attendees (34,995). Last year's show had 43,000 total fans (including comp tickets), so we'll have to wait and see on Friday if they are able to top that number.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Wrestle Kingdom 13 Live Coverage This Friday At 2 AM ET

NJPW New Year Dash Live Coverage This Saturday

Impact Homecoming Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top