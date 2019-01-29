Paige And New Boyfriend At "Fighting With My Family" Premiere (Video), Ric Flair Note, FWMF Reviews

- Above is video of Paige and her new boyfriend, Ronnie Radke, The Rock and his daughter, Simone, and others members of the cast and crew of Fighting With My Family arriving for the premiere at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Monday. Zelina Vega and husband, Aleister Black, also attended the premiere. Below is a photo of Vega arriving:

- Fighting For My Family has been generating positive reviews so far. With 14 reviews in so far, the movie is at a 79% at Rotten Tomatoes, with 11 positive reviews and only 3 negative ones.

- Ric Flair and his wife, Wendy Barlow, were chatting with Offset and Quavo of Migos in Atlanta with the NFL Network as part of Super Bowl week, as seen below. They chatted about football and the big game on Sunday.