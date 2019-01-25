Paige Appears At Axxess For Surprise Signing (Photos), Live Royal Rumble Preview On Sunday, WWE GRR

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 5 Superstars with the most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble Match - WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin with 10 in 1997, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan with 10 in 1989, Kane with 11 in 2001, Roman Reigns with 12 in 2014, Braun Strowman with 13 in the Greatest Royal Rumble match from 2018.

It's interesting to note that WWE is now including stats from the Greatest Royal Rumble match, which took place last year in Saudi Arabia, in with the history from the regular Royal Rumble matches. This is the second Rumble stats video from this week that has included GRR.

- Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome will host live WWE Now interviews on Saturday and Sunday. Cathy will interview Becky Lynch on Saturday at noon ET. Cathy and Mike will then host a live Royal Rumble preview on Sunday at 2pm ET with Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks and The Miz as their guests. Below is the full announcement from WWE:

WWE Now goes live before Royal Rumble 2019 WWE Now will take you inside Royal Rumble Weekend with livestreams on Saturday and Sunday on WWE's official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. On Saturday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, Cathy Kelley will interview Becky Lynch about her journey to WWE, becoming The Man, her Royal Rumble showdown against Asuka and much more. Then on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, Kelley and Mike Rome will host a live preview of this year's Royal Rumble event, featuring Sasha Banks, The Miz and Drew McIntyre. Banks will offer a close look at how she prepares to challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship. The Miz will talk about teaming up with Shane McMahon to challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro. Plus, Drew McIntyre will reveal how he feels heading into his first Royal Rumble Match in six years, all in the hopes of securing a World Title opportunity at WrestleMania. Don't miss these unique, live looks at Superstars before WWE Royal Rumble, streaming this Saturday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT and on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

See Also WWE Royal Rumble 2019 Preview And Predictions

- Paige appeared at Royal Rumble Axxess earlier this evening from 6-7pm. The surprise signing wasn't announced until Paige tweeted about it earlier in the afternoon. Paige also spoke with the media to promote the upcoming "Fighting with My Family" movie and her WWE Chronicle episode that premieres on the WWE Network after "Takeover: Phoenix" on Saturday night.

Below are photos of Paige doing an interview and meeting a fan at the Phoenix Convention Center this evening: