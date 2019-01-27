Paige Reveals What Role She'd Like In WWE

After last night's NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, WWE aired WWE Chronicle: Paige, which focused on her return to the ring in 2017 to her retirement due to neck surgery.

WWE's official announcement noted, "Paige was born to be a WWE Superstar. She was the first NXT Women's Champion and captured the Divas Championship in her WWE debut. In June 2016, though, the raven-haired Superstar was sidelined for 17 months. Follow the two-time Divas Champion from her unexpected November 2017 return to the heartbreaking revelation that she can never compete again."

After retiring from the ring, Paige initially took over the role of SmackDown General Manager, but was moved out of that position last month as WWE looked to get a fresh start to the product. Earlier this week, Paige spoke with Sky Sports about what role she'd like to tackle next in WWE.

"At this point I don't know," Paige said. "I'd love to be a manager for somebody. I don't know who, but that's something I'd love to do, so I'll put that out there in the universe. I just want to be part of the company. I love this company and I love to talk a lot, so give me a microphone and I'll give it a good old-fashioned try. I loved being General Manager and it was a surprise to me [to stop that], but WWE evolves all the time and you have to evolve and deal with it."

As noted, Paige spoke with Chris Van Vliet about if she would ever come out of retirement, and she reiterated that it's highly unlikely due to the severity of the injury.

"Mine is all spinal, it's kind of like Edge or Stone Cold," Paige said. "It's spinal stenosis. There is no way I can get back in the ring. But never say never. Maybe in about 40 years time, but I don't think you're going to want to see like a 60-odd year old girl in the ring, you know?"