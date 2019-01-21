Wrestling Inc.

Paul Heyman Responds To Cricket World Cup Offer, Memorable WWE Royal Rumble Debuts (Video), Maryse

By Marc Middleton | January 21, 2019

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring memorable Royal Rumble debuts.

- Maryse turns 36 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Ivan Putski turns 78. Also, today would have been the 94th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Skaaland and the 84th birthday of former WWE President (on TV) Jack Tunney.

- Paul Heyman took to Twitter today and responded to an offer from the Cricket World Cup, for he and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to attend the games. Heyman first called the CWC out on Twitter after they used the "Eat. Sleep. Repeat." gimmick in a tweet.

Heyman wrote today, "Thank you for your interest in expanding your global audience even further by exploiting the fame/notoriety of #YourHumbleAdvocate and the reigning defending undisputed @WWE Universal Champion @BrockLesnar. I look forward to your 8 figure appearance fee offer."

You can see the exchange below:




