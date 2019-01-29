Paul Heyman Says WWE Superstar Has A Huge Future, More For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Stock

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE stock was down 0.18% today, closing at $81.69 per share. Today's high was $82.37 and the low was $80.59.

- Last night's WWE RAW saw Lio Rush take shots at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Finn Balor, while praising WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley over them. Rush took to Twitter today and doubled down on those comments, saying Lashley is greater than Lesnar on any given day. Rush used a "#TheAlmighty" hashtag but that led to Paul Heyman calling him out on Twitter. Heyman praised Rush, saying he has a huge future, but then knocked him for not calling Lashley "The All Mighty" as it is spelled on his official WWE t-shirt and elsewhere on the WWE website.

Rush wrote, "Just so we're clear.....Bobby > Brock on any given day. That little twerp Finn wouldn't stand a chance in hell against #TheAlmighty @WWE @fightbobby"

Heyman responded, "I like @WWE @itsLioRush. He has a huge future. Tremendous talent, super young, only going to get better and better and better. But if you're going to call out @BrockLesnar on behalf of your client, at least spell your own client's nickname correctly. IT'S ON YOUR SHIRT, LIO!"

You can see both tweets below:

