PHOTOS: First Look At Impact Homecoming Ring And Stage

By Joshua Gagnon | January 06, 2019

Impact Homecoming takes place tonight at The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee. Our live coverage of the event will get going at 8 pm ET!

Wrestling Inc. is sitting ringside for tonight's PPV and we have a first look at what the ring and stage looks like for the event. A couple notes from the building: the venue is being described as "intimate" with a couple hundred seats, but the venue is already mostly full with fans. Also, indie wrestler, Marko Stunt, is in the building, walking around with a cane and in street clothes.


We were at today's Homecoming VIP event that took place before the event, which featured a Q&A with Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm and Impact Wrestling Executive VP Don Callis. Konnan, Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Dave Crist appeared later on at the event. We will have transcribed highlights from the Q&A on the site later on.


There was also a poster making contest at the VIP event, and it was won be our Managing Editor, Nick Hausman!


Below is the final card for the event:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP
Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkryrie
Gail Kim will be the Special Guest Referee.

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
LAX (c) vs. Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)

ULTIMATE X MATCH FOR VACANT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel

MONSTER'S BALL MATCH
Eli Drake vs. Abyss

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE
Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack

Allie and Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace

