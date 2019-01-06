PHOTOS: First Look At Impact Homecoming Ring And Stage

Impact Homecoming takes place tonight at The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee. Our live coverage of the event will get going at 8 pm ET!

Wrestling Inc. is sitting ringside for tonight's PPV and we have a first look at what the ring and stage looks like for the event. A couple notes from the building: the venue is being described as "intimate" with a couple hundred seats, but the venue is already mostly full with fans. Also, indie wrestler, Marko Stunt, is in the building, walking around with a cane and in street clothes.

As VIPs we were let into The Asylum early for #IMPACTHomecoming.



Here are some pictures of the setup for tonight's show. Looks very slick.



You can feel the history. Daunting staring up at Ultimate X. pic.twitter.com/lJtcIfx1yl — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2019

We were at today's Homecoming VIP event that took place before the event, which featured a Q&A with Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm and Impact Wrestling Executive VP Don Callis. Konnan, Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Dave Crist appeared later on at the event. We will have transcribed highlights from the Q&A on the site later on.

The @IMPACTWRESTLING pre-#IMPACTHomecoming VIP event has just started.



PR head @RossForman1 says a Q&A with Ed Nordholm and Don Callis is about to begin. Konnan, Desmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz and Dave Crist will join us after.



Also, there's a poster making contest! pic.twitter.com/YepQP7BLCC — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2019

There was also a poster making contest at the VIP event, and it was won be our Managing Editor, Nick Hausman!

Congrats to @WIncRebel on winning the @IMPACTWRESTLING pre-#IMPACTHomecoming VIP poster contest! As voted on by the wrestlers in this photo. Tons of fun. Look for it in the front row on Homecoming tonight! pic.twitter.com/Dd4JzvruEx — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) January 6, 2019

Below is the final card for the event:

IMPACT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage

IMPACT KNOCKOUTS CHAMPIONSHIP

Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkryrie

Gail Kim will be the Special Guest Referee.

IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

LAX (c) vs. Lucha Bros (Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix)

ULTIMATE X MATCH FOR VACANT X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

Jake Crist vs. Ethan Page vs. Rich Swann vs. Trey Miguel

MONSTER'S BALL MATCH

Eli Drake vs. Abyss

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

Sami Callihan vs. Willie Mack

Allie and Su Yung vs. Kiera Hogan and Jordynne Grace