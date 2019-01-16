Photo: Updated WWE Royal Rumble Poster Following WWE Universal Championship Match Change

With Finn Balor replacing Braun Strowman against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at The Royal Rumble in under two weeks, WWE has an updated posted for the event, which we uploaded this morning on our Instagram account (Instagram.com/WrestlingINC). The poster features Lesnar and Balor, along with various talents for the Rumble matches, as seen below:

Below is the original poster for the event, which featured WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles. It is currently still featured on WWE's social media platforms:

The 2019 WWE Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT TakeOver: Phoenix on Saturday, January 26th in addition to The Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

@OfficialHaza3 contributed to this article.