Possible Matches For Pre-Takeover WWE NXT Tapings, Maya Laurinaitis Introduction Video, Dakota Kai

- As noted, this week's Total Bellas episode features the introduction of 16 year old Maya Laurinaitis, the daughter of John Laurinaitis. Billed as The Third Bella, Maya is being groomed for a pro wrestling career, and modeling work. The Bella Twins posted this "Meet The Cast" video on their step-sister.

- Next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode will feature The Street Profits' Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford vs. The Forgotten Sons' Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake, plus women's tag team action with Io Shirai and Kairi Sane vs. Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir of the MMA Horsewomen. These matches should be taped before Saturday's NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event.

- As noted, NXT Superstar Dakota Kai underwent ACL surgery last Thursday. She suffered the injury at a NXT live event back on December 7. Kai tweeted the following to reveal that she began rehab on Tuesday of this week. There's no word yet on when Kai will be back in action but she noted before surgery that she would be away from the ring "for a bit" of time. WWE confirmed the surgery on their website and promised to release more details on her status when they are available.