Possible Reason For WWE Worlds Collide Change, Rhea Ripley Mocks Toni Storm Support, Carmella Praise

- As Raj noted earlier, WWE NXT Superstar Humberto Carrillo (Ultimo Ninja) was removed from the announcement on the "Worlds Collide" tournament that will take place at Royal Rumble Axxess later this month. WWE removed Carrillo within two hours of making the original announcement, which had him listed as a WWE 205 Live Superstar. The announcement now says that a Superstar to be named will get the final 205 Live roster spot in the tournament.

The speculation is that Carrillo was removed because he will be making his 205 Live debut on next Wednesday's show. As noted, that show will feature WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy issuing a non-title open challenge. It's believed that Carrillo may answer that open challenge, making his official 205 Live debut.

- WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter this week and mocked the fans who supported Toni Storm during her recent private photos leak on social media. Storm vs. Ripley is set to take place at Saturday's NXT UK "Takeover: Blackpool" event. You can see Ripley's tweet below:

- Former WWE, ECW and WCW star Lance Storm took to Twitter this week and gave props to SmackDown Superstar Carmella. Storm praised Carmella for holding her own in the SmackDown Triple Threat main event, which saw Becky Lynch defeat Carmella and Charlotte Flair.

Storm wrote, "@CarmellaWWE gets a lot of flax, from online critics, for her work, so I think i''s worth mentioning that I thought she really held up her end of the main event 3 way this week on #SDLive Not sure fans appreciate how difficult this job is."