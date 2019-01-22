PWG Announces Two Hundred Show, MLW Reveals New Sponsor, Two Huge Matches For Warrior Wrestling IV

- Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced that their newest show, Two Hundred, takes place on Friday, March 1st.

Ticket information and match card have not been revealed yet for the show.

- MLW has a new sponsor. Court Bauer revealed that advertising company GoDaddy will be the main presenter of their latest MLW Fusion event this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The show will be on beIN SPORTS USA.

- Two huge matches have been added to Warrior Wrestling IV. Announcing that she would retire in 2019, former WWE Women's Champion Victoria will be facing Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace. The company is calling the matchup a "dream match" between the two female stars.

Another match added to the card is SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Scorpio Sky) against Impact X Division Champion Rich Swann, Andrew Everett and Sammy Guevara. The last time SCU was together, The Elite came to help them win in a bout at Bar Wrestling. Warrior Wrestling IV takes place March 15th inside Marian Catholic High School in Chicago, IL.