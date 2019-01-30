Rey Mysterio Says He Visited Eddie Guerrero's Grave For The First Time (Photo)

On his Instagram, Rey Mysterio posted photos of his visit earlier this week to WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero's grave. Mysterio noted it was the first time since Guerrero's passing in November of 2005 that he's made the trip. In the caption, Mysterio remembered his friend:

"Always had a hard time wanting to visit Eddie & found myself cowardly refusing it due to the pain & memories from that day. Finally, this past Monday, after 13 years, I had the courage to visit him and have a one-on-one moment with him & exactly what I feared of happening, happened. Memories from that day were flashing through my head, but his presence was much stronger and [I] was able to cope and maintain my composure.

"After my conversation & connection with him I left with a huge internal smile and felt a soothing & peaceful! Eddie has been such an inspiration not only to me but to many & will always continue to do so. I witnessed that day, that future wrestlers who never had the opportunity to meet him took the time to stop by and pay their respects wishing they would of had the honor and privilege to have met him & been around him like many of us did! I truly miss you WeeWeeto!"

Guerrero and Mysterio had numerous classics against each other in WCW and WWE. The duo also won the WWE Tag Team Titles in February of 2005.

Mysterio is currently in a feud against Andrade, who has been mocking Eddie in their matches by doing Guerrero's taunt and the three amigos suplex.