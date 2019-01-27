Scott Dawson Teaming With Rezar On The WWE Royal Rumble Pre-show

A new match has been added to tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show - Rezar and Scott Dawson vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Bobby Roode and Chad Gable. This will be a non-title match.

Drake Maverick revealed on the pre-show that Vince McMahon had ordered the match. He also noted that a win for Rezar and Dawson would put The Revival and AOP in line for a future title shot from Gable and Roode.

As noted, Akam is currently out of action for a few months with a leg injury. Stay tuned for updates on the RAW Tag Team Title picture.