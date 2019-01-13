Rhea Ripley Talks Her Match With Tegan Nox At The 2018 Mae Young Classic Being "Distressing"

One of the more concerning stories to come out of last year's 2018 Mae Young Classic happened in the quarterfinals, when, during her match with Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox went for a dive to the outside and dislocated her knee cap, tore her MCL, LCL, and completely tore her ACL and both meniscus in the process. Nox would be unable to continue the match and, by forfeit, Ripley would continue on in the tournament.

During yesterday's launching of the new UK WWE Performance Center in London, Ripley spoke with Inside The Ropes about her MYC match against Nox. Ripley acknowledged how upsetting it had been to see Nox suffering in pain, but ultimately, she knew that she had to stay in character and tell the story.

"That was a very heartbreaking moment for me and for everyone that was involved, everyone that was there," Ripley said. "It was just distressing seeing her in so much pain, but at the same time, the show must go on, so, gotta put the mean face on and keep going."

See Also Triple H Says Some Talent Might Stay In NXT Without Going To WWE Main Roster

Rhea Ripley became the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion when she defeated seven other women in the inaugural NXT UK Women's Championship Tournament. Ripley lost the title on January 13 to the winner of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, Toni Storm at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool. Below, you can see some tweets following Tegan Nox's journey to recovery:

Well...that happened ?? I may be out for a while but I cannot thank my friends and family for everyt'ing they've done the past few weeks and for all the kind words I've received, it genuinely warms my heart and gives me that extra ?? to come back even better ?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/1CzYBOGGrq — Tegan Nox ?????????????? (@TeganNoxWWE_) October 18, 2018

You can listen to the full interview in the video above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Inside The Ropes with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.