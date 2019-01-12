ROH Episode 381 Recap: Marty Scurll Vs. Dalton Castle Vs. Chris Sabin Vs. Flip Gordon, WOH Title



Highlights are shown from Final Battle. An updated version of ROH's signature video package is shown.

The show opens with Ian Riccaboni in the ring with Marty Scurll, Chris Sabin, Flip Gordon and Dalton Castle (with The Boys at ringside). Riccaboni talks about Jay Lethal retaining the ROH World Championship at Final Battle. Riccaboni says that the four men in the ring with him had all earned ROH World Title opportunities in 2018. Riccaboni announces that the four of them will face off in a Four Corner Survival Match to determine who will get the first shot at Jay Lethal. Riccaboni attempts to introduce ROH World Champion Jay Lethal. Matt Taven comes to the stage instead, with his purple ROH World Championship belt. Taven talks about successfully defending his title at Final Battle and that he doesn't see anyone that deserves a shot at the title. Taven says that it's good to see Gordon's face again, because it's been buried so deep in The Young Bucks' a**es. Taven talks about Sabin not being relevant since 2012, which was the last time he deserved to be in the World Title picture. Taven questions where all of Marty's friends went. Taven jokes that Marty isn't tall enough to catch the train to Jacksonville. Taven talks about beating Dalton Castle at Final Battle. Taven says that the next person to get a shot at his title is going to earn it just like he did because he's Matt Taven. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal comes to the entrance way. Lethal and Taven shout at each other. Taven spits on Lethal's ROH World Championship belt. Lethal and Taven brawl heading into a commercial break.

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary. Luchasaurus and ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb make their entrances.

Proving Ground Match:

Jeff Cobb vs. Luchasaurus

Luchasaurus connects with a spin-kick to the face of Cobb as the bell rings. Luchasaurus pins Cobb for a two count. Cobb eventually connects with a Running Back Elbow to Luchasaurus in the corner. Luchasaurus superkicks Cobb before connecting with a Jumping Kick as well. Cobb and Luchasaurus exchange strikes on the turnbuckle. Cobb hits a Belly-To-Belly Suplex on Luchasaurus from off the turnbuckle. Cobb hits a Piledriver on Luchasaurus. Cobb hits his Tour Of The Islands finisher on Luchasaurus. Cobb pins Luchasaurus for the win.

Winner: Jeff Cobb

ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein makes her entrance. Nikki Addams is in the ring. Klein grabs a microphone. Klein talks about defeating three women to become Women Of Honor World Champion. Klein says that every one on one match with her will be for the Women Of Honor World Championship.

ROH Women Of Honor World Championship Match:

Kelly Klein (c) vs. Nikki Addams

Klein strikes Addams. Addams strikes Klein several times. Addams uppercuts Klein. Addams sends Klein to the corner. Addams runs towards Klein, Klein moves out of the way and slams Addams to the mat. Klein stomps on Addams. Addams eventually connects with a Running Boot to Klein. Addams pins Klein for a two count. Addams goes to the top rope, Klein pulls her off. Klein pins Addams for a two count. Addams rolls Klein up for a one count. Klein connects with a knee strike to Addams. Klein pins Addams for the win.

Winner: Kelly Klein

Jenny Rose comes to the stage. Rose informs Kelly Klein of their match at Honor Reigns Supreme. Rose challenges Klein to make it a Street Fight. Klein accepts the challenge.

So Cal Uncensored's Christopher Daniels makes his entrance for an in-ring promo. Daniels talks about Final Battle not being a good night for SCU. Daniels says that there is only one thing left to do, and that is to say goodbye. Daniels says he is going to take all the memories from Ring Of Honor with him. Daniels talks about the first ROH main event, standing across from Low Ki and Bryan Danielson. Daniels talks about the first ROH title match being an Iron Man Match in 100 degree weather. Daniels says that he wants to remember every opponent that stood across from him in the ring because they became his comrades, they became his friends, they became his brothers. Daniels talks about having tried to be the best professional wrestler he could be every time he stepped in to a Ring Of Honor ring. ROH COO Joe Koff comes to the stage and thanks Daniels. Koff talks about having had his differences with Daniels over the past year. Koff says that Daniels did something at Final Battle that made him really rethink about their situation. Koff talks about Daniels defending Cary Silkin, who is the reason Ring Of Honor exists. Koff says that he because of what Daniels did, he would like to issue him a new contract for 2019. Koff pulls a contract out. Daniels gets out of the ring and hugs Joe Koff before shaking his hand. Daniels holds the contract up. Shane Taylor attacks Daniels from behind. Taylor stomps on Daniels several times. Taylor mouths off to Joe Koff. Taylor rolls Daniels into the ring. Daniels hits a cross-body from over the top rope on Taylor at ringside. Daniels chops and punches Taylor. Taylor sends Daniels into the ring post before sending him into the ringside barrier as well. Taylor sends Daniels back into the ring and grabs a chair. Taylor connects with a knee strike to Daniels. Taylor strikes Daniels' back with the chair. Taylor hits a Driver on Daniels on the chair. Taylor rips up the Daniels' contract.

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal joins the commentary team. Flip Gordon and Chris Sabin make their entrances. Dalton Castle (with The Boys) makes his entrance. Marty Scurll makes his entrance.

Four Corner Survival Match: Marty Scurll vs. Chris Sabin vs. Dalton Castle vs. Flip Gordon

Scurll exits the ring. Castle kicks Sabin and elbows Gordon. Sabin eventually connects with a baseball slide to take Scurll down at ringside. Sabin goes for a Suicide Dive, Gordon blocks it with a 619. Gordon ascends the turnbuckles. Sabin hits a Hurricanruna on Gordon from off the turnbuckle. Gordon gets up. Gordon ducks a clothesline attempt by Sabin. Gordon hits an Insiguri on Sabin from the apron. Scurll gets Gordon up on his shoulders at ringside. Sabin goes to the apron. Sabin kicks Gordon off the shoulders of Scurll. Sabin kicks Scurll from the apron to take him down at ringside. Castle catches Sabin coming into the ring. Castle hits his Bang-A-Rang finisher on Sabin. Castle pins Sabin to win the match.

Winner: Dalton Castle

Dalton Castle will face Jay Lethal for the ROH World Championship at Honor Reigns Supreme. Castle and Lethal standoff in the ring and shake hands as the show comes to a close.

