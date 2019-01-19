ROH Episode 382 Recap: SCU, Marty Scurll Forms Villain Enterprises With PCO & Brody King

Ian Riccaboni, Caprice Coleman and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Tracy Williams and Zack Sabre Jr. make their entrances.

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tracy Williams

They exchange wrist and waist-locks. Sabre hits a snapmare on Williams. Williams eventually chops Sabre. Sabre hits an uppercut on Williams. Williams goes for a back-slide, Sabre rolls through. Williams goes for a piledriver, Sabre gets out of it. Williams clotheslines Sabre. Williams pins Sabre for a two count. Williams goes for a piledriver again, Sabre gets out of it again. Sabre locks in his Hurrah submission on Williams. Sabre gets the submission victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr.

Twisted Sisterz (Holidead & Thunder Rosa), Britt Baker and Madison Rayne make their entrances.

Twisted Sisterz (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) vs. Britt Baker & Madison Rayne

Rayne ducks a clothesline attempt by Holidead. Rayne hits a modifed arm-drag on Holidead. Rayne pins Holidead for a two count. Rayne eventually hits a Cutter on Thunder Rosa. Rayne pins Thunder Rosa for a two count. Baker is tagged in. Holidead hits a double clothesline on Rayne and Baker. Holidead hits a back-breaker on Baker. Thunder Rosa hits a lung-blower on Baker. Thunder Rosa pins Baker for a two count. Thunder Rosa inadvertently dropkicks Holidead. Baker hits a back-elbow on Thunder Rosa. Rayne hits an Ensiguri on Thunder Rosa. Baker hits a Modified Pump-Handle Slam on Thunder Rosa. Baker pins Thunder Rosa for the win.

Winners: Britt Baker & Madison Rayne

So Cal Uncensored's Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian make their entrance. ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance. Kazarian and Sky start throwing chairs at The Briscoes before the bell.

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) (c) vs. So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian)

Sky strikes Jay several times. Jay sends Sky head-first into the second turnbuckle. Kazarian eventually ascends the turnbuckles. Jay hits a super-plex on Kazarian. Mark hits his signature Froggy-bow move from off the turnbuckle on Kazarian. Jay pins Kazarian for a two count. Mark is tagged in. Kazarian strikes Mark and Jay. The Briscoes hit their Redneck Boogie combination move on Kazarian. Mark pins Kazarian for the win.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

Marty Scurll makes his entrance for an in-ring promo. Scurll wants to discuss the elephant in the room, what's next for Marty Scurll. Scurll talks about being the top guy in Ring Of Honor. Scurll says that it's about time he takes the top prize that represents ROH. Scurll talks about winning the Survival Of The Fittest and having confronted ROH World Champion Jay Lethal. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Matt Taven, TK O'Ryan & Vinny Marseglia) makes their entrance. Taven has his purple ROH World Championship belt over his shoulder.

Taven says that Jay Lethal is not the Ring Of Honor World Champion, he is, because he is Matt Taven. Taven talks about Marty not having any backup and being surrounded by The Kingdom. Scurll says that Taven is right, his friends have left him, but it doesn't mean he can't make new ones. The lights go out. Brody King appears in the ring next to Scurll as the lights come back on. The lights go out again. Electricity is shown on the tron. PCO appears in the ring next to Scurll and King as the lights come back on again.

A brawl breaks out. King sends Taven out of the ring. PCO sends O'Ryan out of the ring with a chop. King hits a piledriver on Marseglia. Marseglia rolls out of the ring. PCO ascends the turnbuckles. PCO hits a Moonsault to the outside onto The Kingdom. PCO gets back into the ring. Scurll grabs a microphone and welcomes everyone to Villain Enterprises.

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.