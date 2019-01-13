ROH "Honor Reigns Supreme" Results (1/13): Jay Lethal Defends Against Dalton Castle, WOH Title Match

ROH Honor Reigns Supreme was tonight in Concord, NC with ROH World Heavyweight Champion Jay Lethal retaining his title after defeating Dalton Castle in the main event at the Cabarrus Arena. ROH's next event is Road To G1 Supercard in Dallas, TX on January 24, 2019.

Below are tonight's full results:

* Shinobi Shadow Squad (Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, and Ryan Nova) defeated "The Pale Horse" Josey Quinn, Corey Hollis, and John Skyler

* Mark Haskins defeated Beer City Bruiser

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T)

* Tracy Williams defeated Flip Gordon (The referee stopped the match after Gordon hurt his knee.)

* The Kingdom (c) defeated Shane "Hurricane" Helms, Delirious, and Luchasaurus (Proving Ground Match)

* Bandido defeated PJ Black

* Jeff Cobb (c) defeated Rhett Titus and Jonathan Gresham (ROH TV Title Match)





* Kelly Klein (c) defeated Jenny Rose (WOH World Title Street Fight)

* Villian Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King) defeated The Briscoes (c) and Silas Young

* Jay Lethal (c) defeated Dalton Castle (ROH World Championship Match)