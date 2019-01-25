ROH Road To G1 Supercard From Dallas (1/24): Tag Wars Tournament Kicks Off, Bandido In Action

ROH Road to G1 Supercard took place last night in Dallas, Texas with Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeating Tracy Williams and Mark Haskins in the main event to advance to the next round of Tag Wars.

Juice Robinson & David Finlay also advanced, as did Brody King & PCO by defeating Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan. The winner of the tournament will get a shot at the ROH World Tag Titles at ROH 17th Anniversary PPV on March 15 in Las Vegas.

Below are the full results from last night's show:

* Marty Scurll defeated Rhett Titus

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated Karl Fredericks & Alex Coughlin (Tag Wars Tournament First Round)

* ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb defeated Clark Connors (Proving Ground Match)

* Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Shane Taylor & ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes

* Madison Rayne defeated Holidead (with Thunder Rosa)

* Matt Taven defeated Rocky Romero

* Brody King & PCO (with Marty Scurll) defeated Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan (with Matt Taven) (Tag Wars Tournament First Round)

* Bandido defeated Silas Young

* ROH World Champion Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham defeated Tracy Williams & Mark Haskins (Tag Wars Tournament First Round)

See Also Cody Rhodes Reveals Latest Signing For AEW

ROH Road to G1 Supercard continues tonight in Houston, below the card:

* Coast 2 Coast vs. Cheeseburger and Eli Isom (Tag Wars Round One Match)

* The Bouncers vs. The Boys (Tag Wars Round One Match)

* Colt Cabana and Willie Mack vs. Kenny King and a partner of his choosing

* Lifeblood (Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Mark Haskins, and Tracy Williams) vs. The Briscoes, Shane Taylor, and Silas Young

* Villain Enterprises vs. Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Alex Coughlin

* Matt Taven vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Jeff Cobb vs. Dalton Castle vs. Rocky Romero vs. Bandido (Proving Ground - Four Corner Survival)

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Vinny Marseglia (ROH World Championship)