ROH Road To G1 Supercard From Houston (1/25): Former WWE Star Joins Tag Wars, Lifeblood

ROH Road To G1 Supercard took place last night in Houston, Texas with Lifeblood (Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Mark Haskins, and Tracy Williams) and Bandido defeating The Briscoes, Shane Taylor, Silas Young, and Bully Ray (5-on-4 Handicap Match) in the main event.

Below are the full results:

* Coast 2 Coast defeated Cheeseburger and Eli Isom (Tag Wars Round One Match)

* Sumie Sakai defeated Thunder Rosa via DQ. Holidead interfered in the match, Madison Rayne out to make the save.

* Holidead and Thunder Rosa defeated Sumie Sakai and Madison Rayne

* The Bouncers defeated The Boys (Tag Wars Round One Match)

* Kenny King and MVP defeated Colt Cabana and Willie Mack



* Villain Enterprises defeated Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, and Alex Coughlin

* TK O'Ryan defeated Jonathan Gresham

* Rocky Romero defeated Jeff Cobb and Dalton Castle (Proving Ground - Four Corner Survival)

* Lifeblood (Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Mark Haskins, and Tracy Williams) defeated The Briscoes, Shane Taylor, Silas Young, and Bully Ray. (5-on-4 Handicap Match). Post-match Bandido came out to help make the save for Lifeblood.

* Jay Lethal (c) defeated Vinny Marseglia (ROH World Championship)

The ROH Road to G1 Supercard tour finishes up tomorrow in San Antonio, below is the announced card:

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Sumie Sakai (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Two Triple Threat Matches (Semis of the Tag Wars Tournament)

* Finals of the Tag Wars Tournament

* Mary Scurll vs. Mark Haskins

* Bandido vs. Rocky Romero