ROH Women Of Honor Title Match Announced, NWA Crockett Cup Tickets, NJPW History Of CHAOS

- Above is part five of the history of CHAOS, featuring a look at the years 2014-2017. Some of the bigger stories were Kazuchika Okada and Shinsuke Nakamura going up against each other, and Hirooki Goto's feud against Tetsuya Naito. Below are parts one through four of the series.

- Ring of Honor is headed to Florida on February 9 (Lakeland) and 10 (Miami) for its Bound by Honor events. The first show will be a TV taping and the second a live event. ROH has announced a handful of matches for Miami, including ROH Women of Honor World Champion Kelly Klein defending against Stardom's Mayu Iwatani.

* ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, and Rush vs. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom (Non-Title Match)

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Mayu Iwatani (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Jeff Cobb (c) vs. Rocky Romero (ROH World Television Championship)

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Colt Cabana

* PCO vs. Mark Briscoe

- NWA announced tickets for the Crockett Cup (April 27 in Concord, NC) will go on sale for ROH HonorClub members on February 6 at 10 am ET, and to the general public on February 8 at 10 am ET. Teams involved in the tournament so far are: PCO & Brody King and War Kings.