Roman Reigns Starring With The Rock In "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" Movie (Photo)

The Rock announced that Roman Reigns will be playing his brother in the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff movie, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

"I'm very proud of his focus, effort and authentic performance in our movie for his very first time on film," The Rock wrote of Reigns. "I'm also very grateful to spend this quality time with my cousin here in the islands as he takes life one day at a time to recover from leukemia. His perseverance and humility battling this challenge has inspired our entire family as well as millions around the world in our beloved @WWE Universe.

"Can't wait to see the "Big Dog" return back to the ring - his positive & focused mindset to return is straight up next level. Til' then, this sacred Samoan ground you stand on is nourished with our ancestors blood."

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw also stars Jason Statam, who is reprising his role as Deckard Shaw from the franchise, and Idris Elba. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 2, 2019.

