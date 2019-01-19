Ronda Rousey On Kevin Hart's Show, Epic WWE Royal Rumble Showdowns (Video), 8-Woman Full Tag Match

- Above is the full 8-woman tag match from the Royal Rumble in 2012. Beth Phoenix, Natalya, and The Bella Twins took on Eve, Kelly Kelly, Alicia Fox, and Tamina. The end of the match was a glam slam by Beth Phoenix on Kelly Kelly.

- WWE's Instagram took a look at the top five most epic showdowns in the Royal Rumble's history. Starting at number five: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens swing away at each other, Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior, Goldberg and The Undertaker, John Cena / Randy Orton / Rey Mysterio facing off against Shinsuke Nakamura / Finn Balor / Roman Reigns, and at number one, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stomping away on Vince McMahon.

- WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will be making an appearance on Kevin Hart's Cold as Balls: All-Stars, a show where Hart interviews a sports star while they each take an ice bath. Launched in February 2018, the show has garnered more than 167 million total views to date and took home the 2018 Streamy Award for "Best Sports Series." Rousey will be on the show on January 22, below is a trailer for this season.