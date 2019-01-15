Ronda Rousey Knocks Sasha Banks & WWE Horsewomen, Shane McMahon's Wildest Coast 2 Coasts, 205 Live

- As noted, Shane McMahon is celebrating his 49th birthday today. WWE posted this video looking at McMahon's wildest Coast 2 Coast moves from over the years.

- WWE announced the following to hype tonight's WWE 205 Live episode and the non-title challenge from WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Tonight's episode will return to the 10pm timeslot after airing on Wednesdays since last fall.

Who will answer the call? At Royal Rumble, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will defend his coveted title in a Fatal 4-Way Match against Hideo Itami, Akira Tozawa and Kalisto. However, The Juggernaut of 205 Live isn't interested in waiting until Phoenix to step inside the ring and has issued an open challenge for a non-title match tonight. After winning the championship at WWE Super Show-Down, Murphy has successfully defended his title against Superstars such as Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali. He also hasn't shied away from competition, which explains his desire to go to battle in an open challenge. The Australian Superstar is out to prove he is not only the greatest Cruiserweight in WWE, but the best in the world. As a result, Murphy's challenge is extended to any competitor in the world who meets the 205-pound weight limit and wants the opportunity to make a name for themselves. Who will answer the WWE Cruiserweight Champion's open challenge, and will Murphy truly be prepared for whomever steps up? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, returning to its original day and time, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and called out Royal Rumble opponent Sasha Banks for representing the Four Horsewomen of WWE when the group is no longer together. Rousey said Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch wouldn't even "piss on you if you were on fire."

Rousey wrote, "@sashabankswwe I don't know why you bother throwing up the 4s when you guys aren't even friends. @charlottewwe and @beckylynchwwe wouldn't piss on you if you were on fire. You're lucky the tag title only requires two per a team cause @itsmebayley is the only friend you have. #RondaVsSasha #RawWomensChampionship #4horsewomenVsFauxhorsewomen #RowdyHartVsBossHugConnection #WomensTagTeamChampionship"

