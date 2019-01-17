Ronda Rousey - Mortal Kombat 11 Update, Velveteen Dream's WWE NXT TV Return, Rumble Match Evolution

- WWE posted this video looking at the evolution of Royal Rumble Match participants, tracking the 30-year history of the match.

- Next week's WWE NXT episode will feature an appearance by The Velveteen Dream, his first TV appearance since losing to NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa at "Takeover: War Games II" back in November. Next week's episode will also feature segments with Johnny Gargano & NXT North American Champion Ricochet, and Aleister Black & Ciampa, to promote their respective "Takeover: Phoenix" title matches.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey confirmed her appearance at the big reveal for the Mortal Kombat 11 video game today in Los Angeles. Rousey was rumored to do the voice work for the Sonya Blade character. Stay tuned for updates on Rousey and MK11. She posted the following yesterday:

The invitation I've been waiting to accept my whole life. Don't worry, Earthrealm is safe with me ;) Can't wait for Thursday! I'll be there #MK11 @mortalkombat