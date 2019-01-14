Ronda Rousey On Teaming With Sasha Banks At RAW, Banks Taunts Rousey, Total Bellas Recap, WWE Stock

- Above is a recap video for the WWE Total Bellas season 4 premiere, which aired on the E! channel last night.

- WWE stock was up 2.47% today, closing at $80.94 per share. Today's high was $81.19 and the low was $77.75.

- RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks took to Twitter today ahead of their tag team match against Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka on RAW. Sasha taunted her Royal Rumble opponent with a WWE 2K19 screenshot while Rousey hyped up their alliance. You can see both posts below:

Tonight on Monday Night #RAW I'm teaming up with my number 1 contender and challenger for my title at the #RoyalRumble @sashabankswwe - we're taking on @niajaxwwe and @saronasnukawwe, and you better believe no one's ready for a #RowdyBoss alliance tonight!!