Ronda Rousey Reportedly Leaving WWE Soon

It appears that the Ronda Rousey era in WWE is ending sooner than expected. In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there is a "very good chance" that Rousey could be done with the company after WrestleMania.

According to Meltzer, the working idea is that Rousey will be finishing up at WrestleMania 35 in April. He added on Wrestling Observer Radio that her departure is imminent and everyone in the company is working with the mindset that she's finishing up within the next couple of months.

Rousey joined WWE last year, appearing at the end of the Royal Rumble PPV. Her first major match was a tag match with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 last April. Even before her debut, Rousey said that she wanted to start having children soon.

"We're ready to start having kids soon and I was thinking about what I've left unfinished in my life because I want to entirely focus on having kids when that time comes," Rousey told Yahoo Sports in March of 2018. "I took a long look at my life and thought that if I don't try and take a shot with the WWE, I would regret it for the rest of my life. I want to be an example to my kids about pursuing your dreams and being able to do anything. I guess this is my way of nesting and getting ready for children. I'm trying to prove to my unborn babies that they can accomplish any dream that they want to go after."

In June of last year, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair indicated that Rousey's WWE deal was for one-year and that she "then wants to get out of there." Flair said that Rousey wanted to have children and that she should be prepared to lose a potential match with his daughter, Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania 35.

"In my humble opinion, if Rousey wants to elevate her status in the company she needs to go through The Queen and The Queen ain't afraid of her, I got news for ya," Flair said during a Q&A in Florida. "I just saw her deadlift 315 lbs and she can bench 205 lbs for 6 reps. She is gifted beyond belief. I'm not involved obviously in any of the thinking but if they're ever going to put the women where they belong, this is the year because I think Ronda has only signed a one-year deal and then she wants to get out of there. She wants to have kids and all that. She just needs to be be prepared to lose. Not if sure if Ronda likes that."

Sources with WWE told us at the time that Rousey was signed to a multi-year deal.

Meltzer noted that there is also the case that Rousey ends her WWE run at the PPV after WrestleMania, which would be Backlash in May. As we've seen in the past when Brock Lesnar appeared to be leaving the company only to suddenly sign a new deal, there is always a chance that WWE can offer her a great contract to stay at the last minute. It was also noted that WWE could always possibly have her in a role similar to The Undertaker or John Cena where she appears sporadically.

See Also Ronda Rousey On Why Her WWE Goals Don't Involve Championships

Rousey is currently the RAW Women's Champion and is scheduled to defend her title against Sasha Banks at the Royal Rumble PPV this Sunday, January 27 inside Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Make sure to check back here this Sunday for our live coverage of the event, as well as the latest breaking news leading to the show. New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT Takeover this Saturday as well as the WWE Royal Rumble.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.

Robert Gunier contributed to this article.