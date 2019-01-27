Royal Rumble Betting Odds: Who Are Favored To Win Rumble Matches?, Kenny Omega Odds, Title Change

Seth Rollins is currently favored to win the Men's Royal Rumble match tonight at -230. Rollins is followed by Braun Strowman at +220 and Drew McIntyre at +667. The odds get long after that with John Cena and The Rock at +2000. Surprisingly, Kenny Omega has the next best odds at +4000, despite the fact that his contract with NJPW isn't up until the end of the month. The Miz is next after Omega at +4500, followed by Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at +5000.

Charlotte Flair is a slight favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match at -140, followed by Becky Lynch at +115. The odds widen up after that, with Alexa Bliss at +1500, Shayna Baszler at +1600 and Ember Moon at +1650.

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is a healthy favorite at -400 over challenger Finn Balor. WWE Champion Daniel Bryan is a -215 favorite in his title defense against AJ Styles, while SmackDown Women's Champion is a -245 favorite against Becky Lynch, who sits at +175. Once again, RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has the best odds on the show, as she's -900 for her title defense against Sasha Banks.

There is only one match where the champions are not favored, that being the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship bout. The Miz and Shane McMahon are favored at -280 to defeat The Bar for the belts. Rusev is a -530 favorite in his title defense against Shinsuke Nakamura, while Buddy Murphy is favored over Kalisto, Hideo itami and Akira Tozawa in the Cruiserweight Fatal Four-Way Match.

The betting odds used to be very accurate once the smart money came as the results would get leaked. However, the smart money stopped coming in consistently for WWE pay-per-views in July of 2017. Up until that point, the smart money would come in for almost every WWE pay-per-view for years.

Below are the betting odds for tonight with the favorites listed first. For those unfamiliar with reading the betting odds, a minus sign represents the favorite, while the plus sign indicates the underdog. The size of the corresponding number tells us how favored or unfavorable the wrestler(s) happen to be at a given time, although odds do fluctuate and even reverse altogether. All matches listed below are under "end of broadcast" grading, meaning the final result in the event of a match being restarted or having the decision reversed.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair (-140)

Becky Lynch (+115)

Alexa Bliss (+1500)

Shayna Baszler (+1600)

Ember Moon (+1650)

Mandy Rose (+1850)

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Seth Rollins (-230)

Braun Strowman (+220)

Drew McIntyre (+667)

The Rock (+2000)

John Cena (+2000)

Kenny Omega (+4000)

The Miz (+4500)

Bobby Lashley (+5000)

Brock Lesnar (+5000)

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar (c) (-400) vs. Finn Balor (+280)

WWE Title Match

Daniel Bryan (c) (-215) vs. AJ Styles (+165)

RAW Women's Title Match

Ronda Rousey (c) (-900) vs. Sasha Banks (+500)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka (c) (-245) vs. Becky Lynch (+175)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Miz & Shane McMahon (-280) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (c) (+200)

Kickoff Pre-show: WWE United States Title Match

Rusev (c) (-530) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (+350)

Kickoff Pre-show: Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Cruiserweight Title

Buddy Murphy (c) (-230) vs. Hideo Itami (+400) vs. Kalisto (+600) vs. Akira Tozawa (+900)

