Rusev Posts Interesting Comment On His Future, WWE Registers "Worlds Collide" Trademark, Matt Riddle

- As seen above, WWE Music has released the "Hey Bro" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Worlds Collide" name. It looks like this could be the name of an upcoming WWE event. They filed the following on uses for the name: "Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network"

- WWE United States Champion Rusev has fans speculating on Twitter today after he made a cryptic tweet on his life changing soon. He wrote, "My life is about to change! Stay tuned......"

