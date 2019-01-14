SAnitY To Reveal Message On Tonight's WWE RAW, The Rock - Hobbs & Shaw, Daniel Bryan's Baby Fever

- Above is a Total Bellas bonus clip with Brie Bella trying to manage WWE Champion Daniel Bryan's baby fever.
- WWE SmackDown Superstar Eric Young of SAnitY noted on Instagram that the group will have a new message revealed during tonight's RAW from Memphis. He posted the following:
New #SANitY message to be released tonight during #RAW #WWE #WORLDCLASSMANIAC
- The Rock revealed on Instagram that the Fast & Furious spin-off movie with Jason Statham will be titled, "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." The movie is scheduled to be released on July 26. Rock posted the following on the movie, revealing the first cast photo with Statham and Idris Elba:
An exclusive lil' taste of biggest showdown the summer has ever seen. The Outlaw Lawman, HOBBS. The International Spy, SHAW. The Baddest Bad Guy the Fast & Furious franchise has ever had, BRIXTON. We're either gonna get along or we get it on. Fuuuck gettin' along, gettin' it on is way more fun. On a biz note, this film has been a fun one to produce and our ?? audience is gonna have an absolute blast this summer. #FastAndFuriousPresents #HobbsAndShaw @sevenbucksprod @hhgarcia41 ??