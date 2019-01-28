Wrestling Inc.

Seth Rollins Wins WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match, Order Of Eliminations & Entrants (Photos, Videos)

By Marc Middleton | January 28, 2019
Seth Rollins Wins WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match, Order Of Eliminations & Entrants (Photos, Videos)

Seth Rollins is going to WrestleMania 35 after winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match main event of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Rollins last eliminated Braun Strowman to win the match.

The biggest surprise coming out of the match could be Nia Jax stealing the #30 spot from R-Truth. Jax destroyed Truth as he began his entrance. She then hit the ring and ended up eliminating Mustafa Ali. She also took several moves from the male Superstars, including 619 from Rey Mysterio and the RKO from Randy Orton.

Below are photos & videos from the match, along with entrants and eliminations:

ORDER OF ENTRANTS:
1. Elias
2. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett
3. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
4. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
5. Big E
6. WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano
7. Jinder Mahal
8. Samoa Joe
9. Curt Hawkins
10. Seth Rollins
11. Titus O'Neil
12. Kofi Kingston
13. Mustafa Ali
14. Dean Ambrose
15. No Way Jose
16. Drew McIntyre
17. Xavier Woods
18. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne
19. Andrade
20. Apollo Crews
21. Aleister Black
22. Shelton Benjamin
23. Baron Corbin
24. Jeff Hardy
25. Rey Mysterio
26. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley
27. Braun Strowman
28. Dolph Ziggler
29. Randy Orton
30. Nia Jax (stole the spot from R-Truth)

ORDER OF ELIMINATIONS:
1. Jeff Jarrett, by Elias
2. Kurt Angle, by Shinsuke Nakamura
3. Jinder Mahal, by Johnny Gargano
4. Big E, by Samoa Joe
5. Elias, by Seth Rollins
6. Titus O'Neil, by Curt Hawkins
7. Curt Hawkins, by Samoa Joe
8. Shinsuke Nakamura, by Mustafa Ali
9. Johnny Gargano, by Dean Ambrose
10. No Way Jose, by Samoa Joe
11. Kofi Kingston, by Drew McIntyre
12. Xavier Woods, by Drew McIntyre
13. Dean Ambrose, by Aleister Black
14. Samoa Joe, by Mustafa Ali
15. Apollo Crews, by Baron Corbin
16. Aleister Black, by Baron Corbin
17. Pete Dunne, by Drew McIntyre
18. Bobby Lashley, by Seth Rollins
19. Baron Corbin, by Braun Strowman
20. Shelton Benjamin, by Braun Strowman
21. Jeff Hardy, by Drew McIntyre
22. Drew McIntyre, by Dolph Ziggler
23. Mustafa Ali, by Nia Jax
24. Nia Jax, by Rey Mysterio
25. Rey Mysterio, by Randy Orton
26. Randy Orton, by Andrade
27. Andrade, by Braun Strowman
28. Dolph Ziggler, by Braun Strowman
29. Braun Strowman, by Seth Rollins
Winner: Seth Rollins














































