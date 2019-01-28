Seth Rollins Wins WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match, Order Of Eliminations & Entrants (Photos, Videos)

Seth Rollins is going to WrestleMania 35 after winning the 30-man Royal Rumble match main event of tonight's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Rollins last eliminated Braun Strowman to win the match.
The biggest surprise coming out of the match could be Nia Jax stealing the #30 spot from R-Truth. Jax destroyed Truth as he began his entrance. She then hit the ring and ended up eliminating Mustafa Ali. She also took several moves from the male Superstars, including 619 from Rey Mysterio and the RKO from Randy Orton.
Below are photos & videos from the match, along with entrants and eliminations:
ORDER OF ENTRANTS:
1. Elias
2. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett
3. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
4. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
5. Big E
6. WWE NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano
7. Jinder Mahal
8. Samoa Joe
9. Curt Hawkins
10. Seth Rollins
11. Titus O'Neil
12. Kofi Kingston
13. Mustafa Ali
14. Dean Ambrose
15. No Way Jose
16. Drew McIntyre
17. Xavier Woods
18. WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne
19. Andrade
20. Apollo Crews
21. Aleister Black
22. Shelton Benjamin
23. Baron Corbin
24. Jeff Hardy
25. Rey Mysterio
26. WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley
27. Braun Strowman
28. Dolph Ziggler
29. Randy Orton
30. Nia Jax (stole the spot from R-Truth)
ORDER OF ELIMINATIONS:
1. Jeff Jarrett, by Elias
2. Kurt Angle, by Shinsuke Nakamura
3. Jinder Mahal, by Johnny Gargano
4. Big E, by Samoa Joe
5. Elias, by Seth Rollins
6. Titus O'Neil, by Curt Hawkins
7. Curt Hawkins, by Samoa Joe
8. Shinsuke Nakamura, by Mustafa Ali
9. Johnny Gargano, by Dean Ambrose
10. No Way Jose, by Samoa Joe
11. Kofi Kingston, by Drew McIntyre
12. Xavier Woods, by Drew McIntyre
13. Dean Ambrose, by Aleister Black
14. Samoa Joe, by Mustafa Ali
15. Apollo Crews, by Baron Corbin
16. Aleister Black, by Baron Corbin
17. Pete Dunne, by Drew McIntyre
18. Bobby Lashley, by Seth Rollins
19. Baron Corbin, by Braun Strowman
20. Shelton Benjamin, by Braun Strowman
21. Jeff Hardy, by Drew McIntyre
22. Drew McIntyre, by Dolph Ziggler
23. Mustafa Ali, by Nia Jax
24. Nia Jax, by Rey Mysterio
25. Rey Mysterio, by Randy Orton
26. Randy Orton, by Andrade
27. Andrade, by Braun Strowman
28. Dolph Ziggler, by Braun Strowman
29. Braun Strowman, by Seth Rollins
Winner: Seth Rollins
Welcome back to the announce table, @JCLayfield & @JerryLawler! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Pu4g8Jlz8c— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
In case you needed a reminder... #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/JqNuGEeEIP— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 28, 2019
?? MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE ENTRANTS THREAD ??— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Ladies and gentlemen, #1??: @IAmEliasWWE. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/X2HyIxlupP
And the man who drew #2?? is none other than...— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
J-E-DOUBLE F J-A-DOUBLE R-E-DOUBLE T! #RoyalRumble @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/UYxhWpTW8U
Name a more iconic music duo.#RoyalRumble @RealJeffJarrett @IAmEliasWWE pic.twitter.com/4LNYaj7Cmd— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
The 2019 Men's #RoyalRumble Match is OFFICIALLY underway LIVE on @WWENetwork with @IAmEliasWWE and @RealJeffJarrett! pic.twitter.com/yZCAurEq5Y— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 28, 2019
At #3??, it's the man who WON it all last year, and the NEW #USChampion... @ShinsukeN! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/CpJ3RffEd5— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Thanks for comin', @RealJeffJarrett... #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/tjGPrG6FqI— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
#4?? definitely doesn't SUCK, because it's @WWE Hall of Famer @RealKurtAngle! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/QDUP3HC0BA— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
NEW @WWENXT #NorthAmericanChampion @JohnnyGargano is #6?? in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/nfxQWUryM4— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Entry #8?? is ALL BUSINESS.#RoyalRumble @SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/OwxFvuON1k— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
LET'S BURN IT DOWN, PHOENIX!— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#?? = @WWERollins #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/pRyOQnm0ku
Appropriately, #1??2?? @TrueKofi is entering his 12TH #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/7rJ6udaiGE— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#1??4?? is @TheDeanAmbrose...and HERE WE GO! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/1IWEpENML0— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
The power of positivity took @WWEBigE only so far, because he just ran into @SamoaJoe! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/zv8K8xGATE— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
The eliminated @WWENoWayJose just encountered #1??6??... @DMcIntyreWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/0uyg5jK6jI— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Smart strategy, @TheCurtHawkins... #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/OQc7cGv39E— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
#1??7?? is @XavierWoodsPhD...just in time to save @TrueKofi AGAIN! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/SBhU9I8XiF— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#1??9?? = @AndradeCienWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/sJpGvlKyN0— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Way to make an IMPACT, @MustafaAliWWE! Out goes last year's winner @ShinsukeN... #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/qZNGkxHKW7— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
You are a treasure, @TrueKofi. That is all. #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/77XrPSYluh— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
#2??0?? is here to make a SPLASH...— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
It's @WWEApollo! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/z5b7S0552m
#2??2?? = @Sheltyb803! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/I3qM25j2Ui— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
??????@WWEAleister just made @TheDeanAmbrose's #RoyalRumble hopes #FadeToBlxck! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/M7SZiTvU4P— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
When in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match, you gotta do what you gotta do.— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
Right, @WWERollins? pic.twitter.com/QdHRiI2Zgb
#2??3?? is none other than @BaronCorbinWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/wV40bQmiFJ— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
The winner of the 2006 #RoyalRumble Match is #2??5??...— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
It's @reymysterio! pic.twitter.com/5yRswlvmVP
BODIES. DROPPING. EVERYWHERE.#RoyalRumble @WWEAleister @PeteDunneYxB @AndradeCienWWE @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/oOkY5heYFi— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
Behold #TheAllMighty @fightbobby at #2??6??! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/rzjpxbCxOP— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
A valiant effort by @WWEUK Champion @PeteDunneYxB... #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/lVzZ5cOynq— NXT UK (@NXTUK) January 28, 2019
The #MonsterAmongMen @BraunStrowman enters at #2??7??! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/2Ib3ANpOa9— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
#TheAllMighty @fightbobby got eliminated in a HURRY, and that means BAD THINGS for @WWERollins as the Men's #RoyalRumble Match continues! pic.twitter.com/nV5CDqDGdd— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 28, 2019
.@DMcIntyreWWE thought he saw the last of him...@HEELZiggler is #2??8?? in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/1m75t0grkD— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
ONLY in the #RoyalRumble Match!— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
?????????????? pic.twitter.com/NgQ97ZnZfq
#3??0?? is @RonKillings...or is it?!#RoyalRumble @NiaJaxWWE pic.twitter.com/lVZysghypN— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
.@NiaJaxWWE is OFFICIALLY #3??0?? in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/pmGQNILSeS— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
ATTENTION: @NiaJaxWWE is IN the Men's #RoyalRumble Match, and she just ELIMINATED @MustafaAliWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Zp7hRAkUiS— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
O-M-G.@AndradeCienWWE just ELIMINATED @RandyOrton, and he's poised for a showdown with @HEELZiggler! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/sSmeauW4Ds— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
She's not like most Men's #RoyalRumble Match entrants...— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
WHAT'S UP, @NiaJaxWWE?! pic.twitter.com/9nY2f0H95K
Welcome back into the #RoyalRumble Match, @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/qElcPLCkv9— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
You didn't forget about a MONSTER, did you?#RoyalRumble @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/aJmaAS7nki— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
DOWN. TO. TWO.— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
And it doesn't look good for @WWERollins... #RoyalRumble @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/pWVYd2tETA
#TheArchitect @WWERollins just STOMPED his way to @WrestleMania!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/9xPf0yFXWQ— WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2019
CONGRATULATIONS, @WWERollins!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/AqGUWlIcuG— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 28, 2019
We'll see you at @WrestleMania, @WWERollins! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/qGTZNW0Fpx— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) January 28, 2019