Sneak Peek At The WWE Royal Rumble Ring & Set (Photos), How Old Is Sasha Banks Today?, UUDD - MK11

- Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel released this video of Woods, Kofi Kingston, Zelina Vega and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at the recent Mortal Kombat 11 video game reveal in Los Angeles. As noted, Rousey will be doing the voice for the Sonya Blade character in the game, which hits stores on April 23. Woods, Vega and Kingston attended the event to support Rousey and to do some cosplay.

- Sasha Banks turns 27 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal turns 59, WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker turns 85, former WCW star The Stro turns 46 and former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde turns 33. Also, today would have been the 89th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Gordon Solie.

See Also WWE Royal Rumble Ticket Sales And Expected Attendance, Takeover Outdrawing RAW And SmackDown

- Chase Field revealed on Twitter that their stadium roof is currently scheduled to be closed for Sunday's WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Phoenix. They also posted a sneak peek at the ring for Sunday, which you can see below.

Twitter user @Kenton_la posted a photo of the Rumble set being constructed at Chase Field, seen below. It's been confirmed that WWE Superstars will make their entrances from the dugout.