Sonjay Dutt Details Terrible Travel Day, Stuck In Sub-Zero Temperatures

By Kellie Haulotte | January 21, 2019

Impact Wrestling's Sonjay Dutt was aboard a United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey to Hong Kong when he and the other passengers were stuck on the ground for more than 14 hours. According to CNN the incident happened on Saturday when the flight had stopped at the Goose Bay Airport in Newfoundland, Canada after a medical emergency.

After the passenger was taken to a local hospital, the plane was ready to set off again until it was found that the door was broken. The passengers couldn't leave the airplane because of the Goose Bay Airport not having a customs officer on duty during the overnight hours.

Dutt, who tweeted during the incident, wrote they had to go on a rescue plane and that the temperatures were around -19 °F when he was getting on a bus. There were also times where the weather dropped below -25 °F. He also tweeted that Goose Bay officials handed out Tim Hortons snacks and water in the morning. Before that, he was tweeting a harrowing plea to United Airlines because of the low food supply.



Dutt's latest tweet was about him finally landing back home in Virginia and because of this incident, he will be missing the EWE show in Macao on Tuesday.

