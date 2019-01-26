Sound Off: Which Match At WWE Royal Rumble Are You Looking Forward To The Most?

WWE Royal Rumble will take place tomorrow night at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. This year's PPV will again feature two Royal Rumbles and every other match will feature a title defense.

Today's question: Which match at the Royal Rumble interests you the most?

Below is the full card:

WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (c) vs. Finn Balor

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch

WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks

MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE

R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, John Cena, Elias, Baron Corbin, Andrade, Jinder Mahal, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton

WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE

Carmella (at #30), Ember Moon, Natalya, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, Zelina Vega, Naomi, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Charlotte, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Lana, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans

WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Bar (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKOFF)

Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKOFF)

Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes tonight's NXT TakeOver: Phoenix, tomorrow's WWE Royal Rumble, and WWE Elimination Chamber on February 17.