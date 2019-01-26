Sound Off: Which Match At WWE Royal Rumble Are You Looking Forward To The Most?

WWE Royal Rumble will take place tomorrow night at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. This year's PPV will again feature two Royal Rumbles and every other match will feature a title defense.
Today's question: Which match at the Royal Rumble interests you the most?
Below is the full card:
WWE UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar (with Paul Heyman) (c) vs. Finn Balor
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
WWE SMACKDOWN WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch
WWE RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks
MEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE
R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, John Cena, Elias, Baron Corbin, Andrade, Jinder Mahal, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton
WOMEN'S ROYAL RUMBLE
Carmella (at #30), Ember Moon, Natalya, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, Alicia Fox, Zelina Vega, Naomi, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Charlotte, Tamina, Dana Brooke, Lana, Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans
WWE SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Bar (c) vs. The Miz and Shane McMahon
WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKOFF)
Rusev (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP (KICKOFF)
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Kalisto vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami
