Sound Off: Who Will Win The Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match?

This year's WWE Royal Rumble will take place from Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona on January 27. As of this writing, 18 names have been announced for the men's Royal Rumble: R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, John Cena, Elias, Baron Corbin, Andrade, Jinder Mahal, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, and Apollo Crews.

Today's question: With 12 spots still a mystery, who are you picking to win this year's rumble in the men's division?

See Also WWE Reportedly Offering To Beat Contract Offers From Other Groups, Backstage News On WWE Signings

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes NXT TakeOver: Phoenix on January 26, Royal Rumble on January 27, and Elimination Chamber on February 17.