Wrestling Inc.

Spoiler: New Stable Formed At Tonight's ROH TV Tapings (Photos)

By Joshua Gagnon | January 12, 2019

Tonight's ROH TV tapings are taking place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. A new stable, led by Juice Robinson, has been formed and they are being called, Lifeblood. The group also features Tenille Dashwood, Bandido, Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams, and David Finlay.

Robinson apparently cut a promo about wanting to bring "honor" back to ROH. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal came out to put over the new group and said he's tired of Bully Ray, The Briscoes, and others causing problems in the promotion.

Robinson then asked Lethal to find another four like-minded wrestlers and the two group can have a honorable match later on in the tapings.

See Also
How Is Ring Of Honor's Live Event Business Looking In January?

We'll have full spoilers up later, below are photos from tonight's segment.





Related Articles

Comments

Recent

NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool Results

Most Popular

Back To Top