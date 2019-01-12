Spoiler: New Stable Formed At Tonight's ROH TV Tapings (Photos)

Tonight's ROH TV tapings are taking place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia. A new stable, led by Juice Robinson, has been formed and they are being called, Lifeblood. The group also features Tenille Dashwood, Bandido, Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams, and David Finlay.

Robinson apparently cut a promo about wanting to bring "honor" back to ROH. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal came out to put over the new group and said he's tired of Bully Ray, The Briscoes, and others causing problems in the promotion.

Robinson then asked Lethal to find another four like-minded wrestlers and the two group can have a honorable match later on in the tapings.

We'll have full spoilers up later, below are photos from tonight's segment.

The champ is here. Jay Lethal says the values of ROH have deteriorated. Points to the Honor System and how the Briscoes and Bully Ray have run amuck. Juice and the young guns come out to confront him. #ROH #ROHAtlanta pic.twitter.com/mQZxsfJqaK — Ismael AbduSalaam (@Ismael_BBM_NYK) January 13, 2019