SPOILERS ** Impact Wrestling Tapings For 1/25 And 2/1

Impact Wrestling taped episodes of TV at Fronton Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico this weekend. These should air on January 25 and February 1, and possibly February 8, but there's no word yet on what order they will air in. Below are spoilers from both tapings:

Friday Night:

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Lady Maravilla in a match for Xplosion

* Trey Miguel defeated Raj Singh in a match for Xplosion

* Killer Kross vs. Impact World Champion Johnny Impact ended in a No Contest when brian Cage interrupted, taking both competitors out. Moose then ran out and they all fought. Cage and Impact teamed up to clear the ring, then they faced off with each other

* The Rascalz defeated The Desi Hit Squad

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Keyra in a non-title match. Valkyrie cut a post-match promo on Tessa Blanchard, mentioning her suspension

* Trey Miguel defeated Ethan Page

* Pentagon Jr., Fenix and Tauro defeated Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX and Daga. After the match, Pentagon and Fenix issued a challenge to The LAX for the titles. LAX accepted for "next week"

* Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung and Allie. The finish saw the lights go out and Rosemary had replaced Yung on the apron. Hogan took advantage and pinned Allie

* Impact X Division Champion Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated oVe

* Killer Kross and Moose defeated Impact World Champion Johnny Impact and Brian Cage. Tension between Cage and Impact led to Moose getting the pin on Impact

* Sami Callihan came out and cut a promo on Rich Swann turning down his offers to join oVe. Swann came out and they brawled, which ended with Sami hitting a piledriver on the stage, then putting Swann through a table off the stage

* Team Mexico (Psycho Clown, El Hijo del Vikingo, Aerostar, Puma King) defeated Team Impact (Eddie Edwards, Fallah Bahh, Sami Callihan, Eli Drake) in an Elimination Match. This was for the World Cup, a trophy that Team Mexico won. The match came down to Psycho Clown last eliminating Edwards, thanks to Drake hitting Edwards with a kendo stick

Saturday Night:

* Fallah Bahh defeated Raj Singh in a match for Xplosion

* Jordynne Grace defeated Su Yung in a match for Xplosion

* Impact X Division Champion Rich Swann defeated El Hijo del Vikingo in a non-title match. After the match, oVe confronted Swann and tried to get him to join again but he turned them down

* Kiera Hogan defeated Allie

* Trey Miguel defeated Rohit Raju

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie retained over Tessa Blanchard in a brutal Street Fight

* Willie Mack defeated Ethan Page

* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact retained over Brian Cage, Moose and Killer Kross in a Fatal 4 Way. Cage almost pinned Kross to win but Impact pinned Moose right before to secure the win by just a second. After the match, Cage and Impact faced off in the middle of the ring

* Psycho Clown defeated Fallah Bahh

* Sami Callihan defeated Puma King

* Eddie Edwards and Eli Drake defeated The Rascalz. After the match, Edwards and Drake argued over Drake using a kendo stick to get the win, despite Edwards bringing it into play

* Pentagon Jr. and Fenix defeated The LAX to become the new Impact Tag Team Champions. There was a big entrance for The Lucha Brothers, and all four of the competitors embraced after the match in a show of respect. The babyfaces on the roster came out and celebrated with the new champions to end the show