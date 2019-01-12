Spoilers: Impact Wrestling TV Tapings From Mexico (1/11)

Here are results from Impact Wrestling's TV tapings in Mexico City, Mexico (1/11).

* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact vs. Killer Kross ended in a no contest after Brian Cage attacked both wrestlers.

* Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Taurus defeated LAX (Santana and Ortiz) and Daga

* Trey Miguel defeated Ethan Page

* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Keira

* Tessa Blanchard defeated Lady Maravilla

* Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz defeated The Desi Hit Squad

* Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung and Allie. Rosemary provided the assist with a distraction.

* Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated OVE

* Psycho Clown, Puma King, Hijo Del Vikingo, and Aero Star defeated Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Eli Drake, and Fallah Bahh.