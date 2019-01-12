Spoilers: Impact Wrestling TV Tapings From Mexico (1/11)

Here are results from Impact Wrestling's TV tapings in Mexico City, Mexico (1/11).
* Impact World Champion Johnny Impact vs. Killer Kross ended in a no contest after Brian Cage attacked both wrestlers.
* Pentagon Jr., Fenix, and Taurus defeated LAX (Santana and Ortiz) and Daga
* Trey Miguel defeated Ethan Page
* Impact Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defeated Keira
?? IMPACT ????@keyra_indy enfrenta a la Campeona de las Knockouts: @TheTayaValkyrie pic.twitter.com/iVZ3XhbuSy— Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) January 12, 2019
* Tessa Blanchard defeated Lady Maravilla
* Desmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz defeated The Desi Hit Squad
* Jordynne Grace and Kiera Hogan defeated Su Yung and Allie. Rosemary provided the assist with a distraction.
* Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated OVE
* Psycho Clown, Puma King, Hijo Del Vikingo, and Aero Star defeated Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Eli Drake, and Fallah Bahh.
Copa Mundial IMPACT— Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) January 12, 2019
Fallah Bahh / Eli Drake / Eddie Edwards / Sami Callihan
VS@Psychooriginal / @PumaKingOficial / @aaaerostar1 / Hijo del Vikingo. pic.twitter.com/uKsZmBeHMa