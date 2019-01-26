Spoilers: Possible WWE Royal Rumble Surprise Entrants

Big Show, Tye Dillinger, and Erick Rowan are currently in Phoenix, Arizona—the site of Sunday's Royal Rumble PPV—according to PWInsider.

The report says along with those three, Hornswoggle could also be a possible entrant in the rumble, but has yet to be spotted in the area.

Here are the 19 announced names for the Men's Royal Rumble: R-Truth (at #30), Drew McIntyre, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy, Dean Ambrose, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Elias, Baron Corbin, Andrade, Jinder Mahal, Rey Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, and Randy Orton.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Bray Wyatt and The Velveteen Dream have been discussed as possible Royal Rumble Match surprises for Sunday, according to a report from @Wrestlevotes. There's no confirmation on their appearances, but they have been discussed in talks for the past few weeks.

It's worth noting that Angle returned to the ring at a WWE live event last weekend, losing a singles match to Baron Corbin.