Spoilers** ROH TV Tapings From Atlanta (1/12): ROH Star Injured, New Stable Formed

Here are spoilers from last night's ROH TV tapings at Center Stage, in Atlanta, Georgia.

* Sons of Savagery and Joe King defeated Odinson, Parrow, and Jackson (Dark Match)

* The Briscoes (c) defeated Chuckie T and Colt Cabana (ROH World Tag Team Championship). Beretta wasn't at the show because of a family emergency.

* Tracy Williams defeated David Finlay

* Bandido defeated Mark Haskins

* Silas Young defeated Eli Isom

* Marty Scurll, Brody King and PCO defeated Corey Hollis, John Skyler, and a local competitor

* Kelly Klein (c) defeated Rockelle Vaughn (ROH WOH World Championship)

* Nick Aldis defeated PJ Black (NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship)

* Shane Taylor defeated Luchasaurus, Rhett Titus, Chris Sabin, Kenny King, and Flip Gordon. During the match Sabin injured his knee, he was checked out at ringside and then helped to the back. PWInsider is reporting the injury is legit.

Not looking good on this Sabin right knee injury. Couldn't put any weight on it. Prayers up.?? #ROH #ROHAtlanta pic.twitter.com/yyqjjFaH3b — Ismael AbduSalaam (@Ismael_BBM_NYK) January 13, 2019

* Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas defeated Marcus Kross and Griff Garrison

* The new stable, Lifeblood, was formed and consists of Juice Robinson, Tenille Dashwood, Bandido, Mark Haskins, Tracy Williams, and David Finlay. ROH World Champion Jay Lethal came out to talk with the group and put them over about wanting to bring honor back to ROH. The two sides set up a 10-man tag with Lethal having to find four tag partners.

* Cheeseburger, Eli Ison, and Ryan Nova defeated Griff Garrison, Marcus Kross, and Slim J.

* Madison Rayne defeated Sumi Sakai and Jenny Rose

* Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Tracy Williams, Mark Haskins and Bandido defeated Jonathan Gresham, Flip Gordon, Dalton Castle, Jeff Cobb and Jay Lethal