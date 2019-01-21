Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | January 21, 2019
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Oklahoma City for this week's Main Event episode:

* Rezar defeated Tyler Breeze

* Mojo Rawley defeated No Way Jose

