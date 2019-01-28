SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Phoenix for this week's Main Event episode:
* Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers
* The B Team defeated The Ascension
@KvngDusty contributed to this article.
