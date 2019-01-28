Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | January 28, 2019
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Phoenix for this week's Main Event episode:

* Lucha House Party defeated Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers

* The B Team defeated The Ascension

@KvngDusty contributed to this article.

