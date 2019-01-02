Spoilers: WWE NXT And 205 Live Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 7pm and 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

205 Live:

* Kalisto defeated Lio Rush in a Royal Rumble WWE Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way qualifying match. Kalisto won with a Salida del Sol

* Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak in a Royal Rumble WWE Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way qualifying match

NXT:

* Matt Riddle defeated Kassius Ohno. Riddle goes for the knee but Kassius sidesteps it. Riddle hits a huge suplex and the Bro-ton Splash. Ohno takes control. Ohno with a spinning boot for 2. Ohno hits 2 senton splashes, but Riddle catches Ohno in the Bromission for the tapout. After the match, Riddle offers a fist bump, but Ohno refuses. Ohno re-enters the ring and kneels down for a fist bump, but then throws Riddle into the ringpost. Ohno tosses him into the stairs and lays him out with an elbow, then picks his hand up for the fist bump