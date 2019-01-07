SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Stars Make Main Roster Debuts Before RAW At Main Event Tapings (Photos)

The WWE Main Event tapings before tonight's RAW in Orlando saw two WWE NXT Superstars make their main roster debuts - EC3 and Lacey Evans.
Natalya defeated Evans via submission with the Sharpshooter, while EC3 defeated Curt Hawkins. These matches will air later this week on WWE Main Event.
Below are photos and a video from tonight:
Big moment for @LaceyEvansWWE tonight working @NatbyNature on Main Event to a welcoming NXT chant in Orlando. #WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/akOkL0YfGA— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 8, 2019
Welcome to the main roster @therealec3.— Nick Giacobbe (@NickGGiacobbe) January 8, 2019
Make sure to check out EC3 vs. Curt Hawkins from this weeks episode of WWE Main Event. #WeAreNXT #RAW pic.twitter.com/4QahpB9Lcs
Soak it in. You earned it. #WWE #WWEOrlando pic.twitter.com/o0G3o8cIIU— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) January 8, 2019
EC3 is on the Preshow #Raw #Acfromny #Squaringthecircle #RawOrlando pic.twitter.com/T68Y9YmSDh— AC (@ACFromNy) January 8, 2019