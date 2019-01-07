Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Stars Make Main Roster Debuts Before RAW At Main Event Tapings (Photos)

By Marc Middleton | January 07, 2019
** SPOILERS ** WWE NXT Stars Make Main Roster Debuts Before RAW At Main Event Tapings (Photos) Photo Credit: Twitter

The WWE Main Event tapings before tonight's RAW in Orlando saw two WWE NXT Superstars make their main roster debuts - EC3 and Lacey Evans.

Natalya defeated Evans via submission with the Sharpshooter, while EC3 defeated Curt Hawkins. These matches will air later this week on WWE Main Event.

Below are photos and a video from tonight:






