Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

* Johnny Gargano opens the episode with an in-ring promo. Gargano sounds babyface but it feels fake, and he says his 2019 will be different from his 2018, in that he will be better and he will become champion. Gargano says what happened in the Steel Cage match with Aleister Black was a one-time mistake and it won't happen again. He says NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is not his friend, is a piece of trash, and he has the title that Gargano is coming for. Gargano also has his eye on the NXT North American Title, held by Ricochet. Ricochet interrupts and says Gargano can have a title shot. Ciampa interrupts but Gargano tells him to shut up because he doesn't belong out here. Aleister interrupts from the big screen and says Ciampa will fade to black at "Takeover: Phoenix" later this month. The lights go out and when they come back on, Black is in the ring. He attacks Ciampa. Gargano takes advantage of Ricochet being distracted and lays him out with a superkick. Gargano leaves and Ciampa retreats

* Bianca Belair defeated Nikki Cross. It looks like this was the last NXT TV match for Cross, who is headed to the main roster. She played to the crowd after the match and stayed in the ring for a few minutes. She received a standing ovation and a "thank you Nikki" chant that went on for a few minutes

* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated two enhancement talents, Hector Kunsman and Stanley Watts

* Adam Cole defeated EC3. After the match, EC3 was attacked by The Undisputed Era. They beat EC3 down until The War Raiders made the save, clearing the ring